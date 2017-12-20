Santa visits NICU babies

Fifteen tiny patients and their families got a surprise visit from Santa Wednesday afternoon. He stopped by Bryan Health's neo-nato intensive care unit to spread some holiday cheer.

For Lindsey Kastl and her newborn twin girls the visit was a nice break from the stress of the NICU, "It's a way to celebrate the holiday and bring good cheer and especially us in here we're in these four walls all day long, so we're not leaving and it's just a nice little break from our norm here."

Families often spend weeks or even months in the NICU. Many times they miss holidays or spend them apart, so Santa's visit was a way to provide a happy memory for a baby's first Christmas.

For the Roth family Santa's visit brought the spirit of the season alive.



"You kind of just loose track that it's the Christmas season because you're just kind of stuck here so much and going back and forth and Alex has essentially been living on the couch so it's kind of nice to be brought back into the season a little bit," said Michael Roth.

Santa clearly had a special touch with the babies, not one of them let out a peep while he was holding them.

While he was there for the babies it was also a fun experience for the parents and the nurses.



"It's really fun because it brings out the kid in all of us again and so they love seeing Santa too and I'm sure they're giving him little hints of what they want for Christmas as well," Laurie Ketterl the RN manager in the NICU.

Santa visits the NICU at Bryan Health every year during the holiday season. It gives families a sense of normalcy during a stressful time and it made for some very cute pictures.