NU Football: Early Signees

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Below is a list of players who have signed with the University of Nebraska with a link to their bios.
Nebraska’s Early Signing Class
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
WT.
|
Hometown
|
Previous School
|
OLB
|
6-5
|
225
|
Saint Paul, Minn.
|
Woodbury HS
|
RB
|
6-0
|
200
|
Chula Vista, Calif.
|
Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
|
OL
|
6-3
|
260
|
Sioux Falls, S.D.
|
Washington HS
|
TE
|
6-4
|
245
|
Beatrice, Neb.
|
Beatrice HS
|
WR/TE
|
6-3
|
230
|
Atlanta, Ga.
|
The B.E.S.T. Academy
|
QB
|
6-2
|
205
|
Fresno, Calif.
|
Clovis West HS
|
PK
|
6-0
|
180
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
Hoover HS
|
DL
|
6-6
|
250
|
Parker, Colo.
|
Legend HS
|
DB
|
6-1
|
200
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
|
WR
|
5-11
|
180
|
Gaithersburg, Md.
|
The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
Nebraska’s Early Signing Day Central: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211690258
