NU Football: Early Signees

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Below is a list of players who have signed with the University of Nebraska with a link to their bios.

Nebraska’s Early Signing Class

Name

Pos.

Ht.

WT.

Hometown

Previous School

David Alston

OLB

6-5

225

Saint Paul, Minn.

Woodbury HS

Greg Bell

RB

6-0

200

Chula Vista, Calif.

Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC

Will Farniok

OL

6-3

260

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Washington HS

Cameron Jurgens

TE

6-4

245

Beatrice, Neb.

Beatrice HS

Katerian Legrone

WR/TE

6-3

230

Atlanta, Ga.

The B.E.S.T. Academy

Adrian Martinez

QB

6-2

205

Fresno, Calif.

Clovis West HS

Barret Pickering

PK

6-0

180

Birmingham, Ala.

Hoover HS

Tate Wildeman

DL

6-6

250

Parker, Colo.

Legend HS

Deontai Williams

DB

6-1

200

Jacksonville, Fla.

Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC

Jaron Woodyard

WR

5-11

180

Gaithersburg, Md.

The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC

Nebraska’s Early Signing Day Central: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211690258

