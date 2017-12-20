Excellence In Education: Cambodia Refugee visits Lincoln High - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence In Education: Cambodia Refugee visits Lincoln High

        Channy Chhi Laux came and spoke to a number of ELL students at Lincoln high, and also talked with some Lincoln high school teachers, Channy who was a refugee from Cambodia was also a ELL student at Lincoln high.

        Channy said about being an ELL student here in Lincoln, "It's the best you could ever land in America people are so that four year that I had gone through it's just horrible and what I got from Lincoln Nebraska and the people from Lincoln was all grown up was giving me hope."

        You can read Channy's inspirational story about her journey in her book "short hair detention"

        

