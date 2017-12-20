LFR responds to fire at Havelock Shops

There was a two alarm fire Wednesday night at the BNSF Havelock Shops.



It happened around 6:30 at the facility's wheel plant near 66th and Burlington Avenue.

LFR said the fire started in a shed on the north side of the facility, spreading smoke throughout out the plant.

"We had to deal with posh wheels and some of the equipment in there," said Battalion Chief Jim Bopp. "Once we knocked it down, the next challenge was to ventilate the structure. It's pretty large."

LFR said they haven't yet determined the cause, or damage amount.

Employees were evacuated, but no one was hurt.