Power restored to northwest Lincoln neighborhood

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com



UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area. The cause of the outage was a failed underground cable.

Lincoln Electric System is reporting a power outage in northeast Lincoln.

The outage impacts the area of 56th Street to 70th Street, O Street to just north of Vine Street, which includes West Gate Mall.

Almost 1,200 customers are without power.

Crews are working to restore the power.

We'll bring you updates as soon as they become available.