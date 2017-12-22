Power restored to northwest Lincoln neighborhood - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Power restored to northwest Lincoln neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area.  The cause of the outage was a failed underground cable.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  

Lincoln Electric System is reporting a power outage in northeast Lincoln. 

The outage impacts the area of 56th Street to 70th Street, O Street to just north of Vine Street, which includes West Gate Mall. 

Almost 1,200 customers are without power. 

Crews are working to restore the power. 

We'll bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.