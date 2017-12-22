Nebraska Football: Nebraska Signing Class Addition - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Football: Nebraska Signing Class Addition

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska has officially signed WR Justin McGriff to a National Letter of Intent. His bio and the updated list of scholarship signees is below.

Justin McGriff, WR, 6-6, 220, Tampa, Fla. (Jefferson HS)
Receiver Justin McGriff will bring a big target to the Nebraska passing game. The 6-6, 220-pound McGriff had a standout prep career at Jefferson High School in Tampa, Fla.

McGriff helped Coach Jeremy Earle’s team to appearances in the Class 5A state playoffs each of the past two seasons. This fall the Dragons posted an 8-3 record as McGriff caught 25 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging better than 18 yards per reception. McGriff first showed his big-play ability for Jefferson High in 2016, catching 27 passes for 518 yards, an average of better than 19 yards per catch.

A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, McGriff is ranked among the top 150 prospects in Florida by 247Sports. McGriff has also played basketball for the Dragons the past two seasons. He chose Nebraska over UCF and also had an offer from Illinois among others. McGriff is expected to enroll at Nebraska in January of 2018.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

WT.

Hometown

Previous School

David Alston

OLB

6-5

225

Saint Paul, Minn.

Woodbury HS

Greg Bell

RB

6-0

200

Chula Vista, Calif.

Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC

Will Farniok

OL

6-3

260

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Washington HS

Will Honas

ILB

6-2

225

Wichita, Kan.

Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC

Cameron Jurgens

TE

6-4

245

Beatrice, Neb.

Beatrice HS

Katerian Legrone

WR/TE

6-3

230

Atlanta, Ga.

The B.E.S.T. Academy

Adrian Martinez

QB

6-2

205

Fresno, Calif.

Clovis West HS

Justin McGriff

WR

6-6

220

Tampa, Fla.

Jefferson HS

Barret Pickering

PK

6-0

180

Birmingham, Ala.

Hoover HS

Tate Wildeman

DL

6-6

250

Parker, Colo.

Legend HS

Deontai Williams

DB

6-1

200

Jacksonville, Fla.

Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC

Jaron Woodyard

WR

5-11

180

Gaithersburg, Md.

The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
