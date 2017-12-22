Nebraska Football: Nebraska Signing Class Addition

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska has officially signed WR Justin McGriff to a National Letter of Intent. His bio and the updated list of scholarship signees is below.
Justin McGriff, WR, 6-6, 220, Tampa, Fla. (Jefferson HS)
Receiver Justin McGriff will bring a big target to the Nebraska passing game. The 6-6, 220-pound McGriff had a standout prep career at Jefferson High School in Tampa, Fla.
McGriff helped Coach Jeremy Earle’s team to appearances in the Class 5A state playoffs each of the past two seasons. This fall the Dragons posted an 8-3 record as McGriff caught 25 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging better than 18 yards per reception. McGriff first showed his big-play ability for Jefferson High in 2016, catching 27 passes for 518 yards, an average of better than 19 yards per catch.
A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, McGriff is ranked among the top 150 prospects in Florida by 247Sports. McGriff has also played basketball for the Dragons the past two seasons. He chose Nebraska over UCF and also had an offer from Illinois among others. McGriff is expected to enroll at Nebraska in January of 2018.
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
WT.
|
Hometown
|
Previous School
|
OLB
|
6-5
|
225
|
Saint Paul, Minn.
|
Woodbury HS
|
RB
|
6-0
|
200
|
Chula Vista, Calif.
|
Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
|
OL
|
6-3
|
260
|
Sioux Falls, S.D.
|
Washington HS
|
ILB
|
6-2
|
225
|
Wichita, Kan.
|
Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC
|
TE
|
6-4
|
245
|
Beatrice, Neb.
|
Beatrice HS
|
WR/TE
|
6-3
|
230
|
Atlanta, Ga.
|
The B.E.S.T. Academy
|
QB
|
6-2
|
205
|
Fresno, Calif.
|
Clovis West HS
|
WR
|
6-6
|
220
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
Jefferson HS
|
PK
|
6-0
|
180
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
Hoover HS
|
DL
|
6-6
|
250
|
Parker, Colo.
|
Legend HS
|
DB
|
6-1
|
200
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
|
WR
|
5-11
|
180
|
Gaithersburg, Md.
|
The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
