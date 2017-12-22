After ten years of planning, Cather and Pound Halls implode

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It took ten years of planning, months of prep work, 500 pounds of dynamite and just ten seconds for Cather and Pound Halls to fall.

The dorms, along 17th street between R and Vine, were built in the 1960's. A UNL spokesperson says over the years, they aged too much to renovate.

She said it was a bittersweet decision.

"We've heard from alums who've told stories about the special communities and life long friendships formed while living in those two halls,” Sue Glidersleeve with UNL said.

Those alumni showed up to watch.

Erik Lundquist lived in Cather, he drove all the way from Kansas to say a final goodbye to his home.

"It was an amazing thing to see those buildings come down, you know for four years of my life I lived in those residence halls, so a lot of memories,” Lundquist said.

Lundquist said he has fond memories of eating breakfast with his friends before Saturday football games.

"All good things come to an end,” Lundquist said.

For Jennifer Wrenholt, and her father Kim Rohmohr who both lived in the halls, seeing it come down was a sentimental moment.

"It was surreal. Went down quick and smoothly, but kinda sad,” Wrenholt said.

Her dad, Kim says this morning was a bit like a funeral for the buildings he has so many fond memories of.

"I still have it up here...and in here,” Rohmohr said.

Even UNL employees say they'll miss seeing those two towers on the drive to work.

"I'll feel like I'm lost! Different is not good,” Marilyn Grady, A UNL Education professor said.

As for what's next for the land these buildings used to sit on, it's unknown.

UNL officials say it will take up until May or June to completely remove the rubble and the ground restored, and it will be turned into green space until they decide what to do with it permanently.