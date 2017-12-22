Mission hosts special dinner

The People's City Mission hosted their annual Christmas dinner Friday night. It was a chance for the homeless to experience some Holiday cheer.



"It is so exciting to be able to sit down and see people who are homeless—many of them in desperate situations financially—just happy and celebrating the moment, which is Christmas," said CEO Pastor Tom Barber.



Pastor Tom said many of their shelter residents don't have family or friends, or come from broken homes. This lifts their spirits and allows them to be like a family.



"It's a wonderful message for our guests," Pastor Tom said. "And they like it because it allows them to participate what we're all celebrating, which is the holidays."



Karen Pneu said she's been a resident at the shelter for more than a year. She said she wound up homeless following health and relationship problems; and recently had surgery for a brain aneurysm.

Following all that, she feels blessed to be here tonight.



"It's just a blessing to have people come in and treat us with respect and serve us," Pneu said. That's what a lot of us need. We need to feel special. We need to feel like people care about us. That they're not looking down on us because we're homeless."