Water level to be lowered for maintenance at Nebraska lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Water level to be lowered for maintenance at Nebraska lake

Water level to be lowered for maintenance at Nebraska lake

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) _ Central Nebraska public power officials are lowering the water level at Johnson Lake to prepare for a maintenance outage.

The draw-down began Tuesday and will continue gradually until about Jan. 22, when maintenance work is scheduled to begin on a hydro plant immediately below the lake. The reservoir will decline to about 8 feet below its current elevation and then return to normal winter levels while maintenance is performed.

Officials say the schedule for raising and lowering the lake could change by a few days, depending on the presence or absence of ice in the Platte River and a supply canal.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>
    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>

  • Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

    Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

  • Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.