NSP Investigating Fatality Accident in Polk County

NSP Investigating Fatality Accident in Polk County

DECEMBER 23, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened following a pursuit involving the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.


The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22. Shortly before that time, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office began pursuit of a 2005 Dodge Durango after it failed to stop for a traffic violation in Central City. The vehicle crashed just west of Osceola, in Polk County, and rolled, ejecting both parties who were inside.


Autumn Stadley, 25, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Luis J. Elias, 26, of Omaha, was transported by ambulance to the Osceola Hospital, then by helicopter to Bryan Health West in Lincoln with severe injuries.


NSP is investigating the crash and trying to determine who was driving at the time of the crash. The Durango was determined to have been stolen from Iowa.
Under Nebraska law, a grand jury is convened following an in-custody death, or a death that occurs during the course of apprehension.

