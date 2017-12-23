Families receive Christmas dinner donation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Families receive Christmas dinner donation

Families receive Christmas dinner donation

Posted: Updated:

        Firefighters gathered bright and early Saturday morning at the Hy-Vee on O street. They were there picking up boxes of food to deliver to families in the community so they could have a special Christmas dinner.

        The boxes included all the fixings for a special meal including a ham and pumpkin pie.

        "This is the time of year where i think everybody likes to have a nice meal and sit down with their families and enjoy each others company," said Chad Walter the Lincoln Fire Fighters Benefit Association President. 

        Hy-Vee and the Lincoln Fire Fighters Benefit Association teamed up to provide the meals.

        Fire fighters nominated families in the community to receive the dinner donations.

        Families like the Moore's say it gives them one less thing to stress about during the holidays.

        "It's very generous it helps us out a lot. I'm one of those people when I don't work I don't get paid. I haven't been able to work since August, so this is very much a help to us," said  Paul Moore.

        Not working has been difficult for Moore family, but the gift made all the difference.

        He had just one thing to say to fire fighters, "Thank you for this very generous donation."

        The generosity of the Fire Fighter's Benefit Association and Hy–Vee will help feed 24 more families like the Moore's this holiday season.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>
    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>

  • Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

    Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

  • Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.