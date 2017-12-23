Families receive Christmas dinner donation

Firefighters gathered bright and early Saturday morning at the Hy-Vee on O street. They were there picking up boxes of food to deliver to families in the community so they could have a special Christmas dinner.

The boxes included all the fixings for a special meal including a ham and pumpkin pie.

"This is the time of year where i think everybody likes to have a nice meal and sit down with their families and enjoy each others company," said Chad Walter the Lincoln Fire Fighters Benefit Association President.

Hy-Vee and the Lincoln Fire Fighters Benefit Association teamed up to provide the meals.

Fire fighters nominated families in the community to receive the dinner donations.

Families like the Moore's say it gives them one less thing to stress about during the holidays.



"It's very generous it helps us out a lot. I'm one of those people when I don't work I don't get paid. I haven't been able to work since August, so this is very much a help to us," said Paul Moore.

Not working has been difficult for Moore family, but the gift made all the difference.

He had just one thing to say to fire fighters, "Thank you for this very generous donation."

The generosity of the Fire Fighter's Benefit Association and Hy–Vee will help feed 24 more families like the Moore's this holiday season.