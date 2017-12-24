Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska. Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...More >>
24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...More >>
When Rachel Messing saw the police lights flashing behind her, she naturally wondered what she had done wrong.More >>
Ruachkuoth Wiyal Thok, Abdoulaye Weah , and one juvenile were all arrested Friday by Lincoln Police and are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened following a pursuit involving the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Central Nebraska public power officials are lowering the water level at Johnson Lake to prepare for a maintenance outage.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
They were there picking up boxes of food to deliver to families in the community so they could have a special Christmas dinner.More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
