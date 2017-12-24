Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday morning

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. 

The following is a news release from the city of Lincoln:

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2017 Time: 11:30 p.m.

Sixty-three City and contractor crews are plowing arterial streets and emergency and bus routes overnight until early morning.  Crews report snow-covered streets and potentially slippery conditions. The Lincoln Police Department reports five accidents since 6 p.m. and no injuries.  Drivers are urged to use caution, drive slowly, increase following distance and prepare for limited visibility.

Operations will be assessed and adjusted between 4 and 6 a.m. when snowfall is forecasted to lighten.  At that point, plows may turn to residential streets.  Parking bans are not in effect at this time, but residents are asked to move their cars off City streets to help crews with clearing operations.  The City reminds residents to not only clear sidewalks, but curb cuts, and access to fire hydrants.  It is illegal to push or blow snow into or on any street, alley or sidewalk, and violators are subject to a fine.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.  If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

