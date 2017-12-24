City won't plow residential roads

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The city will not be plowing residential roads after last nights snowfall.

Holley Salmi with the city communications office said only three inches of snow registered at the Lincoln Airport, which is beneath the four inches required to activate residential street plowing.

Snow plows will remain out to clear main roadways, but residents are responsible for clearing sidewalks and access to fire hydrants.