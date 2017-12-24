City won't plow residential roads - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City won't plow residential roads

Posted: Updated:

        Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

        8@klkntv.com        

        The city will not be plowing residential roads after last nights snowfall. 

        Holley Salmi with the city communications office said only three inches of snow registered at the Lincoln Airport, which is beneath the four inches required to activate residential street plowing. 

        Snow plows will remain out to clear main roadways, but residents are responsible for clearing sidewalks and access to fire hydrants. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Get the latest road conditions from Nebraska Department of Roads

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>
    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the latest road conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads 5-1-1 Link.  http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=allReports%2CroadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CotherStatesMore >>

  • Update: Interstates and highways still open after snow

    Update: Interstates and highways still open after snow

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska.  Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning.   A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...

    More >>

  • Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.