Justin Patton Recalled By NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Former Creighton University center Justin Patton has been recalled by the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves from their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines.



In six games with the Iowa Wolves, Patton averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.3 minutes per game.



Patton was the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, then traded a short time later to Minnesota as part of a blockbuster deal that also included Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn.



Patton redshirted the 2015-16 season with Creighton before a breakthrough 2016-17 campaign that saw him earn BIG EAST Freshman of the Year accolades. Patton averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 67.6 percent shooting from the field in his lone year on the court for the Bluejays.



The Timberwolves return to action on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) with a 9:30 p.m. Central game at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. That game will air nationally on TNT. Minnesota then returns home on Dec. 27 to welcome the Denver Nuggets. Patton will wear No. 24.



When he checks in for the first time, Patton will become the 14th former Creighton player to appear in an NBA game. Patton's promotion gives Creighton four Bluejays in the NBA at the same time since 1969-70, as he joins Kyle Korver (Cavaliers), Doug McDermott (Knicks) and Anthony Tolliver (Pistons) in the NBA.



Including 2017-18, Creighton has had an NBA player in 34 of the last 35 years, and 51-of-54 seasons since 1964-65.