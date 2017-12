There was quite a surprise for a local family at the Railyard tonight.

U.S. soldier Malcolm Massey surprised his three daughters Saturday night during 'Skate with Santa' at the Railyard after getting an unexpected holiday leave from his deployment in South Korea.



"Our girls were completely blindsided. Our oldest has always asked to have daddy home for Christmas. He missed her birthday just two weeks ago so this was just a cherry on the icing," said Nichole Massey, Malcolm's wife.

After learning of Malcolm's holiday leave, Nichole coordinated with the Railyard's general manager Brian Krajewski.



"One thing led to another and we were able to create an event and get Santa involved. Everything just kind of fell into place it was perfect," said Krajewski.

Perfect for the Massey family, who have been without their father since he was deployed in August.



"Most homecomings they pick their loved ones up at the airport and it's kind of a hit or miss kind of feeling and this will be a memory that will last a lifetime," said Nichole Massey.

Being able to make it home in time for Christmas was an amazing moment for the Massey family. Malcolm reflected on what it all meant to him.



"We wanted to do something special so they will remember it and not just think of me always being gone. Thank you everybody for helping us put it together. It means a lot to me and my family," said Malcolm Massey.