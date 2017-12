On Sunday, people took advantage of the calm after the snow storm that Lincoln received last night.



"Just taking advantage of a nice day off and fortunate snowfall from last night and let the kids get out," said Zac Roberts.

Pioneers park in west Lincoln was the destination to be at.

People were sledding, biking and snowboarding in the snow.

"We were definitely expecting a big crowd here today and it's just neat, it's one of the things that makes Lincoln nice to have a place like this where you can come out and do these kind of things," said Roberts.

USA Today named Pioneers Park as one of the top 10 sledding spots in America, the wooden sled run gives sledders a big push down the steep hill.

In the right conditions, you can find yourself sliding for 300 feet or more.

For Zac Roberts, being able to take his wife and three kids out to have some family fun is always worthwhile.

"Anything we can do to build those family bonds. I have memories of my dad taking me and my sister out here and I hope my kids also have similar memories," said Roberts.

Many families came together to have some fun in the snow.

Ben Bossard is a Lincoln native who has been to pioneers for sledding many times.



"Whenever it snows we always think about coming here to Pioneers Park to come sledding. I'm glad they put the ramps up and I think it's a great thing for Lincoln to have this," said Bossard.

Ben isn't taking this snowfall, just in time for Christmas, for granted either.

"I just think it's really great that we got our first snowfall on Christmas Eve. I think it's a real gift. Bring the kids down here they wanted to go sledding, me and my brother and his kids," said Bossard.



Big crowds at the park is the norm this time of year, especially after a snowfall like the one Lincoln received last night.