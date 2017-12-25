People's City Mission celebrates Christmas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

People's City Mission celebrates Christmas

People's City Mission celebrates Christmas

Posted: Updated:

        Hundreds gathered at the People’s City Mission Christmas morning to receive a warm meal and a bit of holiday cheer. More than a dozen volunteers served residents and guests a special holiday meal to make residents feel more at home.

        "We do try to make it as homey as possible. The public is great about donating things and volunteering and making sure that they have a place to call home so to speak,” said Eric Matty the director for the Curtis Center.

        Area businesses and families in the community sponsored families in shelter so everyone was able to celebrate Christmas, which Matty says provides kids with a sense of normalcy.

        "Christmas is about kids so it’s good to provide them with a sense of stability like that too,” Matty said.

        While holidays at the mission aren’t quite the same as being with family, Matty says they work hard to make sure residents know that they matter, "It’s just important, especially with the transient nature of some of the folks here just to have them feel for a little bit of time that maybe there’s some home here.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

  • Residents dig out and deal with slick roads after first snow

    Residents dig out and deal with slick roads after first snow

    Residents dig out and deal with slick roads after first snow

    Snow blanketed the city overnight and while it made it feel more like Christmas, but it also made for messy road conditions.

    More >>

    Snow blanketed the city overnight and while it made it feel more like Christmas, but it also made for messy road conditions.

    More >>

  • No injuries in western Nebraska train derailment

    No injuries in western Nebraska train derailment

    No injuries in western Nebraska train derailment

    An investigation is under way after a freight train derailment in western Nebraska. 

    More >>

    An investigation is under way after a freight train derailment in western Nebraska. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.