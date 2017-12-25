People's City Mission celebrates Christmas

24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...More >>
Snow blanketed the city overnight and while it made it feel more like Christmas, but it also made for messy road conditions.More >>
An investigation is under way after a freight train derailment in western Nebraska.More >>
On Sunday, people took advantage of the calm after the snow storm that Lincoln received last night.More >>
There was quite a surprise for a local family at the Railyard tonight.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
Ruachkuoth Wiyal Thok, Abdoulaye Weah , and one juvenile were all arrested Friday by Lincoln Police and are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.More >>
More than a dozen volunteers served residents and guests a special holiday meal to make residents feel more at home.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska. Two to four inches is possible and the advisory remains in effect until 6 A.M. Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be ...More >>
