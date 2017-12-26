UPDATE: Game and Parks sets new date for meeting on big game - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Game and Parks sets new date for meeting on big game

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP)

        The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has set a new date for its public meeting in the Panhandle on big game.        

        The meeting scheduled for last Thursday in Bridgeport was canceled because of bad weather. It's been rescheduled for this coming Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main St.
        A Game and Parks biologist will explain issues and take questions on several topics, including deer management, deer damage and depredation permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management, and diseases. Antelope and elk issues also might be discussed.
        The commission is encouraging hunters and landowners to attend and offer feedback.

