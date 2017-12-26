UPDATE: Game and Parks sets new date for meeting on big game

Twenty crews continue patrolling arterial streets, bus routes and bridges, spreading granular salt, pre-wet with brine and plowing as needed to treat slick or snow-covered areas.More >>
24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...More >>
Lincoln Police are still investigating a Christmas Eve burglary. It happened near 32nd and Holdgrege. A Lincoln resident returned to their apartment Sunday night, to find a burglar with stolen electronics in hand. The suspect escaped out the front door. No arrest in the case have been made.More >>
The governor has been given the names of two men to consider for a spot on the Nebraska Appeals Court. A judicial nominating commission narrowed its list to David Bargen, of Adams, an attorney with the Lincoln firm of Rembolt Ludtke; and attorney Lawrence Welch Jr., of Beaver Lake.More >>
Despite working on a holiday, the men and women at Lincoln Fire and Rescue say they have a lot to be thankful for.More >>
An investigation is under way after a freight train derailment in western Nebraska.More >>
Snow blanketed the city overnight and while it made it feel more like Christmas, but it also made for messy road conditions.More >>
A very cold Tuesday...More >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
