UPDATE: Street Conditions

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Twenty crews continue patrolling arterial streets, bus routes and bridges, spreading granular salt, pre-wet with brine and plowing as needed to treat slick or snow-covered areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts light snow to continue into the morning commute. Crews report generally good driving conditions on arterial streets – mostly dry with an occasional light dusting of snow. However, low temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are creating areas of flash freezing on sidewalks, streets and bridges, with more chance in less-traveled residential areas.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution, especially around work crews. Leave more time to reach destinations, increase following distance and avoid distracted driving.

Lincoln Police Department reports three accidents since 8 p.m. Monday when snow started falling. All were related to slick conditions at intersections and on bridges. No injuries were reported.