Christmas Eve burglary in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are still investigating a Christmas Eve burglary.

It happened near 32nd and Holdgrege.

A Lincoln resident returned to their apartment Sunday night, to find a burglar with stolen electronics in hand.

The suspect escaped out the front door.

No arrest in the case have been made.

