Teens spend Christmas behind bars after stealing car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teens spend Christmas behind bars after stealing car

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Three teens spent their Christmas behind bars after stealing a car.  It happened just after 10 a.m. Christmas morning. Lincoln Police say a man left his car running while he went to get tea and then came outside to find his car missing.

LPD said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers spotted the car in the area and pulled it over near 14th and Marion Streets. After a brief struggle, all three teens ran but were quickly caught by officers.

The teens were taken to a juvenile detention facility and the drive, a 15-year-old, is still in custody.  The driver was arrested for escape and possession of stolen property and both passengers were arrested for possession of stolen property. 

