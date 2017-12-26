Teens spend Christmas behind bars after stealing car

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Three teens spent their Christmas behind bars after stealing a car. It happened just after 10 a.m. Christmas morning. Lincoln Police say a man left his car running while he went to get tea and then came outside to find his car missing.

LPD said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers spotted the car in the area and pulled it over near 14th and Marion Streets. After a brief struggle, all three teens ran but were quickly caught by officers.

The teens were taken to a juvenile detention facility and the drive, a 15-year-old, is still in custody. The driver was arrested for escape and possession of stolen property and both passengers were arrested for possession of stolen property.