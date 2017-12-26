Ralston house fire destroys Christmas peace, presents

24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...