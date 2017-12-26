Ralston house fire destroys Christmas peace, presents - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ralston house fire destroys Christmas peace, presents

Ralston house fire destroys Christmas peace, presents

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

RALSTON, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say an early Christmas fire has heavily damaged a home in an Omaha suburb.
        Firefighters were dispatched to the Ralston house around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The family members who rented the home were able to escape, and only one reported an injury to a hand.
        The homeowner, Mark Klinker, says there was smoke and water damage throughout the structure.

    •   
