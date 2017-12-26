Burglary charges dropped against Nebraska bounty hunter

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb.

A judge has dismissed a burglary charge filed against a bounty hunter who broke into an occupied Omaha residence and searched it until realizing he was in the wrong house.

The Douglas County District judge ruled that 25-year-old Duane Wilson's actions weren't out of line with court rulings that govern actions of bounty hunters.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine tells the Omaha World-Herald that he plans to appeal the ruling.

Wilson worked for Gallagher Bail Bonds in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police documents show Gallagher was looking for a 17-year-old who didn't show up to court after being bailed out of jail. Wilson broke into a family's home Jan. 30 intending to catch the teen.

The family alleges Wilson searched the house with a gun drawn. Wilson denies the claims.