Deputy says Tekamah man died in Burt County crash

TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a Tekamah man has died in a crash on a county road in northeast Nebraska's Burt County.
        The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of Tekamah.
        Chief Deputy Robert Sparks of the Burt County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that 36-year-old Richard Mossberger was alone in the vehicle when it crashed. Sparks says it's believed slick roads, excessive speed and alcohol use may have been factors in the crash.

