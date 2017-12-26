Christmas tree recycling

The City of Lincoln will provide holiday tree recycling service from Christmas Day through Sunday, January 14 at these sites:

Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th Street

Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field

Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays)

Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on 1st Street

Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive

University Place Park, 50th and Garland streets

Woods Park, 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

Boy Scout Troop 8 is offering to pick up trees and transport them to a City recycling site. Pick up dates are Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1, 6, 7 and 13, offered in these zip code areas: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed at the curb by 9 a.m. for pickup. The service is free, but donations are appreciated. To schedule a pickup, contact Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.

Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 South Folsom Court, will donate grinding services and offer free tree mulch on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Monday, January 21.

This is the 31st year for the City’s tree recycling program, the oldest program of its kind in the state. Over the last 30 years, the City has recycled about 236,570 trees. The effort is a collaboration between the City Solid Waste Operations Division in the Public Works and Utilities Department and the City Parks and Recreation Department.

Residents also can check with their refuse haulers to see if they offer a tree collection day. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.