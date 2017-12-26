Hastings man dies in fatal crash

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP)

A 64-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash near Hastings.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Robert P. Robertson of Grand Island was driving Saturday night on Highway 281, about 15 miles south of Hastings, when he lost control and crossed the centerline. His northbound vehicle struck a car coming from the opposite direction.

Hastings Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The sheriff's office says it has no additional information about the other driver.