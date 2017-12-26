Hastings man dies in fatal crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hastings man dies in fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP)

A 64-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash near Hastings.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Robert P. Robertson of Grand Island was driving Saturday night on Highway 281, about 15 miles south of Hastings, when he lost control and crossed the centerline. His northbound vehicle struck a car coming from the opposite direction.

Hastings Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The sheriff's office says it has no additional information about the other driver.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Street Conditions

    UPDATE: Street Conditions

    UPDATE: Street Conditions

    Twenty crews continue patrolling arterial streets, bus routes and bridges, spreading granular salt, pre-wet with brine and plowing as needed to treat slick or snow-covered areas. 

    More >>

    Twenty crews continue patrolling arterial streets, bus routes and bridges, spreading granular salt, pre-wet with brine and plowing as needed to treat slick or snow-covered areas. 

    More >>

  • Deputy says Tekamah man died in Burt County crash Lincoln News

    Deputy says Tekamah man died in Burt County crash

    Deputy says Tekamah man died in Burt County crash

    Authorities say a Tekamah man has died in a crash on a county road in northeast Nebraska's Burt County.

    More >>

    Authorities say a Tekamah man has died in a crash on a county road in northeast Nebraska's Burt County.

    More >>

  • Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    Aubrey Trail Interview

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>

    24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.