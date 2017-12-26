Stranger gives elderly woman Christmas miracle

Twenty crews continue patrolling arterial streets, bus routes and bridges, spreading granular salt, pre-wet with brine and plowing as needed to treat slick or snow-covered areas.More >>
Authorities say a Tekamah man has died in a crash on a county road in northeast Nebraska's Burt County.
Three teens spent their Christmas behind bars after stealing a car.
Authorities say an early Christmas fire has heavily damaged a home in an Omaha suburb.
24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...
Margaret Morgan, who's in her 90's lives alone. Her daughter, Wendy, lives in Kansas City and couldn't make it home for the holidays.
Lincoln Police are still investigating a Christmas Eve burglary. It happened near 32nd and Holdgrege. A Lincoln resident returned to their apartment Sunday night, to find a burglar with stolen electronics in hand. The suspect escaped out the front door. No arrest in the case have been made.
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
