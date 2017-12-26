Snow removal crews thankful for winter weather

Posted By: Lee Marion Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It was the first big snow fall of the season and workers hit the streets, clearing driveways and parking lots.

These off season landscape companies were happy to see the snow.

It helps them make a living during the winter months.

"Been fortunate enough this year, so far this year, this is our first snow of course. Years past, say for instance last year, I think all in all we went out one time maybe two. So if this is the start of the season, it'll be up from that,” said Trevor Maack with New Horizon Landscape & Design.

Some companies estimate the removal adds up to 10 percent of the yearly earnings, depending on how much snow falls during the season.