Christmas day fire claims four lives

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

In Iowa, a fire on Christmas killed four people.

It happened in a small town near Davenport.

Three people were found dead inside the home, and one person who got out, later died at a hospital.

Neighbors say it was a mom and dad and their two adult children.

"Any day is a terrible day to have a tragedy but to have a tragedy on Christmas, it's a memory that (the remaining family) will have forever unfortunately,” Sgt. Garret Jahns with the Blue Grass Police said.

"(They were) very nice people, they are just one big family. They were always there to help each other out," said neighbor Lora Picoled.

No word on damage amount.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.