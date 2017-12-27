Three dead in Omaha shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m.. Police confirm they found three deceased victims inside the home. They said the suspect is 46-year-old John Dalton, Jr.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous. They ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Omaha Police Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Omaha Police Captain Tom Shaffer said Dalton is related to at least one of the victims but did not go into further detail.

This is a developing story, Channel 8 will have the details as they become available.

