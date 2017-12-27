2-Alarm fire near 67th and Adams sends 9 to hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2-Alarm fire near 67th and Adams sends 9 to hospital

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire near 67th and Adams that broke out just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. 

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames in the backside of the structure. A report of 16 people inside the home came into dispatch. Crews confirmed 13 living in the home. Nine people have been taken to the hospital. Three are in critical condition with smoke inhalation. 

A cause has not been determined. So far no damage estimates have been reported. 

Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene and will have the details as they become available. 

