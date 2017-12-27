Crews battling fire near S 6th and Calvert - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Crews battling fire near S 6th and Calvert

Crews battling fire near S 6th and Calvert

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire near 6th and Calvert that broke out just after 5: 30 Wednesday morning. 

A cause has not been determined. There no reports of any injuries or damages. 

Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene and will have the details as they become available. 

