Condition Update: House Fire near 67th and Adams

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were still on the scene of the house fire near 67th and Adams late this morning putting out hot spots. The fire started just after 5 this morning.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames in the backside of the structure.

LFR says 13 people were inside the home when the fire broke out and nine were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but LFR says there is at least $175,000 in damage to the home.