79-year-old Lincoln woman killed in Kansas City accident

A 79-year-old Lincoln woman was killed in an accident Tuesday morning in Kansas City.   According to the Missouri State Patrol, Annabelle Kovar was killed when a vehicle struck her while she was being removed from a vehicle that was involved in a separate accident.  

Two other people from Lincoln also suffered minors injuries in the accident. 

