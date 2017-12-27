Inspector General reports 50 youths sexually abused in state care

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire near 67th and Adams that broke out just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire near 6th and Calvert that broke out just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Margaret Morgan, who's in her 90's lives alone. Her daughter, Wendy, lives in Kansas City and couldn't make it home for the holidays.More >>
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night. Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m..More >>
The fire started just after 5 this morning. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames in the backside of the structure.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A 79-year-old Lincoln woman was killed in an accident Tuesday morning in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Patrol, Annabelle Kovar was killed when a vehicle struck her while she was being removed from a vehicle that was involved in a separate accident. Two other people from Lincoln also suffered minors injuries in the accident.More >>
24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, Disappeared on November 15, and believed to be found December 4 in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police have identified Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as persons' of interest in the case. They believe they were the last to see Loofe alive. In a phone interview with Channel 8, Trail, who's being held in Saline County Jail on unrelated charges, told us, he expects to be charged in the Loofe Case soon. Trail said, "[I] can't give a...More >>
