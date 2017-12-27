Police say 3 people slain inside northeast Omaha home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say three people have been killed inside a northeast Omaha home.
        Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the bodies around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released the victims' names or provided any details about them.
        Authorities are seeking 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. as a person of interest. Police say he owns the home and is related to one of the victims. 

