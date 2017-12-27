Trooper assaulted by man with machete - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trooper assaulted by man with machete

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) 

Authorities say a man was arrested for assaulting a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and at one point displaying a machete.

The patrol says 52-year-old Billy Ray Hoscheit faces charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disobeying a lawful order.

Authorities say Trooper Brandon Viterna encountered the man at a Plainview home around 5 p.m. while following up with a woman about an earlier car accident. Authorities say Hoscheit vehicle pulled out a machete from a vehicle, then put it back and approached the trooper.

Authoriteis say Viterna pushed Hoscheit away, but Hoscheit charged again and struck him in the face. Hoscheit allegedly went into the house, where he was later arrested after a second struggle.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trooper assaulted by man with machete

    Trooper assaulted by man with machete

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP)  Authorities say a man was arrested for assaulting a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and at one point displaying a machete. The patrol says 52-year-old Billy Ray Hoscheit faces charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disobeying a lawful order. Authorities say Trooper Brandon Viterna encountered the man at a Plainview home around 5 p.m. while following up with a ...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP)  Authorities say a man was arrested for assaulting a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and at one point displaying a machete. The patrol says 52-year-old Billy Ray Hoscheit faces charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disobeying a lawful order. Authorities say Trooper Brandon Viterna encountered the man at a Plainview home around 5 p.m. while following up with a ...More >>

  • Lincoln Business Burns in Two Alarm Fire

    Lincoln Business Burns in Two Alarm Fire

    Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Three dead in Omaha shooting

    Update: OPD says suspect in triple homicide taken into custody

    Three dead in Omaha shooting

    Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night. Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m.. 

    More >>

    Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night. Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m.. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.