Test standards lowered for teachers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Test standards lowered for teachers

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska officials are easing scoring on a test for future teachers so more applicants can pass.

Applicants can now pass if the sum of their scores is high enough, instead of having separate high scores in math, reading and writing.

The state adopted the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test three years ago to screen applicants for teacher-education programs. It's typically taken during a student's sophomore year of college.

The three-part test is designed to measure a student's knowledge, skills and ability deemed important in a beginning teacher.

Nebraska State Board of Education member, Rachel Wise, says the change to composite scoring won't reduce teacher quality. She says it will provide more flexibility.

