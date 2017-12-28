Omaha man suspected of killing parents and niece arrested in Ten - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man suspected of killing parents and niece arrested in Tennessee

   OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska police say a man suspected of killing his parents and niece has been arrested in Tennessee, the same state he fled to after shooting his wife in 1998. Omaha police confirm that 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday by federal agents in Jackson, Tennessee. He's suspected of killing his parents and his 18-year-old niece in Omaha on Tuesday. The teenager's father says his daughter had gone to her grandparent's house to pick up her sister and a plate of food.

