Western Nebraska fire, man treated for smoke inhalation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Western Nebraska fire, man treated for smoke inhalation

Western Nebraska fire, man treated for smoke inhalation

Posted: Updated:

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a western Nebraska fire that was blamed on sparks from a wood-burning stove. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the rural home on the northwest side of Scottsbluff. Rural Fire Department Capt. Paul Reisig says the sparks caught carpet and boxes near the stove on fire. He says the stove door hadn't been closed properly.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LPD Cruiser T-Boned Thursday Morning

    LPD Cruiser T-Boned Thursday Morning

    LPD Cruiser T-Boned Thursday Morning

    Lincoln Police will be without one of their cruisers after it was t-boned early this morning.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police will be without one of their cruisers after it was t-boned early this morning.

    More >>

  • Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire

    Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire

    Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire

    Rural firefighters have been busy this morning putting out a fire at a storage barn.

    More >>

    Rural firefighters have been busy this morning putting out a fire at a storage barn.

    More >>

  • Update: Paul Davis Restoration fire ruled accidental/Flare ups continue

    Update: Paul Davis Restoration fire ruled accidental/Flare ups continue

    Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.