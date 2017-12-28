Water main breaks in Omaha due to cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officials say the bone-numbing temperatures have wreaked havoc with aging water lines across Omaha.

Metropolitan Utilities District spokeswoman Tracey Christensen said five lines broke Tuesday. Three were reported Sunday, one on Monday.

One water main break normally affects 30 households and takes up to four hours to repair.

Christensen says some of the cast-iron mains are nearly 100 years old and can shift and fracture when the weather is dry and cold.

The district averages 450 water main breaks a year, but the number is around 520 as 2017 nears its end this weekend.