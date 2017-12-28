Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire

Rural Fire Crews Put out Storage Barn Fire

Rural firefighters have been busy this morning putting out a fire at a storage barn.

It happened near W Claire and S Coddington.

Fire crews were called a little after 2am this morning after a passer-by saw flames coming from the side of the unit.

According to firefighters, the storage barn had *hydraulic oil* inside, which they say could have impacted the size of the blaze.

Crews quickly put the fire out, but are still investigating the cause. No word on yet on the amount of damage to the structure.

