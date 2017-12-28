LPD Cruiser involved in accident Thursday morning

Lincoln Police will be without one of their cruisers after it was t-boned early this morning.More >>
Lincoln Police will be without one of their cruisers after it was t-boned early this morning.More >>
Rural firefighters have been busy this morning putting out a fire at a storage barn.More >>
Rural firefighters have been busy this morning putting out a fire at a storage barn.More >>
Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.More >>
Paul Davis Restoration in southwest Lincoln was engulfed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.More >>
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night. Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m..More >>
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 37th & Spaulding Tuesday night. Police were called to a home for a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m..More >>
Margaret Morgan, who's in her 90's lives alone. Her daughter, Wendy, lives in Kansas City and couldn't make it home for the holidays.More >>
Margaret Morgan, who's in her 90's lives alone. Her daughter, Wendy, lives in Kansas City and couldn't make it home for the holidays.More >>
Authorities say three people have been killed inside a northeast Omaha home.More >>
Authorities say three people have been killed inside a northeast Omaha home.More >>
The fire started just after 5 this morning. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames in the backside of the structure.More >>
The fire started just after 5 this morning. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames in the backside of the structure.More >>
Sunshine returns this afternoon, milder...More >>
Sunshine returns this afternoon, milder...More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>
The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the most prestigious dog shows in North America. The three-hour special will premiere on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day at 7pm ET. Dog lovers will be able to see hundreds of breeds competing for top honors in the conformation ring, as well as see the tremendous things dogs can do through companion events, including agility, obedience and dock diving.More >>