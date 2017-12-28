LPD Cruiser involved in accident Thursday morning

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln Police Cruiser was involved in a car accident early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 4:30 at Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege.

Officers say the driver of a blue Mazda ran a red light and struck an officer's vehicle as he was passing through the intersection.

There were only minor injuries, nobody was transported to the hospital.

The driver who ran the red light was cited.