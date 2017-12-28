Husker QB Tanner Lee to enter NFL draft

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News Sports

Husker quarterback Tanner Lee announced on Twitter that he is entering the NFL draft. "After weeks of prayer and consideration with my family, I've decided to enter the NFL Draft and pursue an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family,:" Lee said.

Lee thanked Coach Riley and all coaches at Nebraska and said it was an opportunity of a lifetime to play for Nebraska. He also thanked his teammates, calling them brothers and friends for life.

He thanked Husker Nation for making it special and said he will be a Husker for life. He wished Scott Frost and his staff the best of luck and Lee said Nebraska is in great hands.