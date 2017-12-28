Multiple fatalities confirmed at Indianola home fire

A house fire in southwest Nebraska claimed the lives of three people.

According to a press release, the Indianola Fire Department was dispatched to 39653 Drive 717 in Indianola for a structure fire with parties still inside the residence on Thursday at midnight. Fire departments from Indianola, McCook, Red Willow Western Rural, in addition to the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office responded, and arrived on scene to find a single story residence on fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to conduct a fire investigation. The onsite investigation is still currently underway.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal confirms there are multiple fire fatalities at the residence. During the course of the investigation, autopsies will be performed for proper identification.

A representative from the Salvation Army said they're assisting the family and have been in contact with the daughter of the family.