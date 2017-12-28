17-year-old connected to three more robberies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

17-year-old connected to three more robberies

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old last week for robbing the EZ-GO convenience store on 84th and Adams.

They say he's now been connected to three other armed robberies from this month. Those include Amen's Liquor, Sun Grocery and Lobo's City Mex.

Officers are looking into whether two others arrested for the EZ-GO robbery are connected to the other three thefts as well.

