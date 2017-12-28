Sparks from wood-burning stove blamed for rural home blaze - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sparks from wood-burning stove blamed for rural home blaze

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

        A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a western Nebraska fire that was blamed on sparks from a wood-burning stove.
        Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the rural home on the northwest side of Scottsbluff. Rural Fire Department Capt. Paul Reisig says the sparks caught carpet and boxes near the stove on fire. He says the stove door hadn't been closed properly.
        Reisig says the two occupants used water and an extinguisher to battle the flames until firefighters arrived. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital for treatment.

