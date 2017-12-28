Authorities say ex-Omaha officer accidentally shot himself

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a former Omaha police officer accidentally shot himself at a gun range.

The shooting occurred Saturday at Inner 10 Weapons and Training in north Omaha. Police say video at the indoor range shows the shooting was accidental.

The man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he had surgery. Authorities identified him as 70-year-old Langston Farrish, who left the force in 1998. He was listed in fair condition Wednesday.

