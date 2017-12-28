Beer stores near American Indian reservation fight tax bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        The owners of four now-closed stores that sold millions of cans of beer next to an American Indian reservation are fighting a steep Nebraska tax bill.
        The Nebraska Department of Revenue says the stores in Whiteclay owe more than $600,000 in taxes and underrepresented nearly $1.7 million in sales during a three-year period.
        The stores are just outside the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.
        The owners of the four stores have asked a judge to review the findings. The owners say the review was based on incorrect estimates.        

         The stores closed in April after the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission denied the renewal of their liquor licenses following concerns that law enforcement in Whiteclay was inadequate to allow beer sales to continue.

