Paul Davis fire caused by truck parked in building

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

More than 24–hours after a fire broke out at Paul Davis restoration, firefighters were still on the scene, putting out hotspots that just won't die down.

"After the fire yesterday we had rigs on location the entire day through the morning,” Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said. “We left this morning around 6 a.m. and by 9am a hotspot kicked in again, meaning it was smoldering enough people could see smoke from the street."

But they can't get inside the building to stop the hotspots from starting up.

"What we've opted to do now is go ahead and cut parts of the building open. Parts of the roof, parts of the siding in an effort to get water directly onto the hotspots,” Bopp said.

Even though the temperature has climbed out of the single digits.

The frigid conditions are still proving to be a safety issue for firefighters.

"It's still pretty cold, it's pretty slick so they're all wearing ice cleats and then we try and have them out no more than a couple hours,” Bopp said.

One firefighter did fall on the ice yesterday suffering minor injuries

Bopp said they should have the flames completely out before the end of the day.

But the investigation will still continue.

As of now, investigators believe the fire was started in a box truck parked inside the warehouse, and investigators say it was an accident.

The damage estimates are up to 3.5 million dollars.

Some of that loss could be items *other people sent to the company to be restored from their own fires.

No word yet from Paul Davis on what's been lost or how it will be taken care of.